Ellery (Bud) Morrell Merchant - Addison

Ellery (Bud) Morrell Merchant Jr., 82, passed away on March 24, 2018 at a Lewiston hospital.

He was born on November 14, 1935 on Beals Island, Maine, the son of Ellery Morrell Merchant, Sr. and Jessie Amanda Beal Merchant.

He attended Beals Elementary School. He was a clam digger, worm digger, did some lobster fishing, seining, worked in a mill and for a moving van company. He coached elementary boys’ basketball and only lost three games. He played town team basketball and traveled to Canada with them.

Ellery was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Reginald Payson and Quentin Richard; his sisters, Ella Ann Alley, Susie Amanda Alley, and Josephine Amanda Merchant. He was also predeceased by two sons, Ned Franklin and Colson Troy; a granddaughter, Riya Jessica Beal; and a great-grandson, Gabriel Emerson.

He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joyce Carol Alley Merchant; his sisters, Evelyn Myrtle Alley of Beals and Elizabeth Eunice Garnett of Eastport; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Mae Merchant of Jonesport.

Ellery is survived by his children, Ted Payson of Bangor, Ed Morrell, Sr. and his wife Lynne of Addison, Milton Richard and his wife Tonia, Wilton Alston and his partner Stacey Trunk all of Jonesport, Carroll Daniel and his wife Valerie of Machiasport, Waylon Troy and his wife Melissa of Harrington, Wilma Evelyn and her husband James Beal, Jr., and William Colson all of Jonesport.

To his surviving 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and the one more “on the way”, Grampie loved each and every one of you!

Ellery is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to mention.

A graveside service is planned for Wednesday, April 25 at Great Wass Cemetery on Beals at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

