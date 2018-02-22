Eleven teams in post season

by Phil Stuart

Eleven out of a possible 16 Washington County girls’ and boys’ high school basketball teams have qualified for post-season play based on their performances in the recently completed 2017/2018 season. There are five girls squads out of a possible eight.

In Class D girls, the Woodland Lady Dragons got narrowly edged out of first place by the Southern Aroostook High School Warriors. The Dragons finished second at 15-3 and will go directly to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor without going through the preliminary round.