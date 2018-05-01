Elden W. Morris - Jonesboro

Elden W. Morris, 94, went to be with the Lord on April 24. Elden was an active member of the community, where she and her husband, Russell, owned and operated Morris Grocery Store and Dairy Dream for many years. She was a member of Eastern Star and an avid member of the Jonesboro Union Church for the majority of her adult life, serving as president of the auxiliary for 23 years. Along with other members of the church, she played an integral part in establishing the Chandler River Community Center. She will be missed by her family and church family.

Elden was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Doris (Ackley) White of Mason’s Bay; her husband, Russell W. Morris; their son, Kenneth R. Morris; sister-in-law, Olive (Morris) Smith; and step-father, Alfred “Jim” Bridgham, all of Jonesboro. She is survived by her grandson, Howard R. Morris; great-grandsons, Colton and Caden Morris; great-granddaughter, Cami and her mother Cindy; daughter-in-law, Janice (Worcester) Morris and fiancé, Ron Lyshon; and sister-in-law, Frances (Morris) Smith; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A service will be held at the Jonesboro Union Church on Saturday, May 5 at 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life at the Community Center. In lieu of flowers, it was Elden’s wish that donations be made in her memory to Jonesboro Union Church, PO Box 64, Jonesboro, ME 04648.