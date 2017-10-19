Elanson “Lanny” Ward Davis - Addison

Elanson Ward Davis, 83, born September 30, 1934 in Addison, Maine went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 8, 2017 surrounded by his family and friends.

He was known as “Lanny” and was an Army veteran from April 30,1953 to April 27,1956 (11/ABN) Infantry Regiment and worked for 45 years for True and Noyes Lumber in Derry, New Hampshire. He was a faithful member of the Manchester United Pentecostal Church where he enjoyed singing and leading songs. He was a giver and hard worker. He retired to the town of his birth in 1996. Lanny had a unique sense of humor and kept everybody in stitches with his stories. He was also faithful to the Pentecostals of Jonesport. Lanny and Annie had been married for 60 years and just celebrated their anniversary at their church on Friday, October 6.

He was predeceased by his parents Milton and Madeline Davis, sister Carlye Merchant, stepson Lawrence Alley and granddaughter Sharon Alley.

He is survived by his wife Annie Davis, stepson Winworth Alley and his wife, Bonnie

Alley, daughter-in-law, Beverly Alley, daughter Madeline Chandler and her husband Rev. Leroy Chandler, son James Davis and his wife Patty Davis; twelve grandchildren: Nancy, Dean, Cindy, Larry Jr., Laurie, Holly, David, Dewayne, Heidi, Shauna, Carissa, and Jared; twenty great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours were held Thursday Oct. 12, and funeral services on Friday Oct. 13 at the Pentecostals of Jonesport Church.

