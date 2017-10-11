Editors Desk

Last week’s news from Las Vegas had a profound impact on almost everyone I know—59 concert attendees murdered in cold blood.

But for Washington County parents, that horrible event 2,000 miles away was made more personal by a threat much closer to home. Machias schools closed on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and every school in A.O.S. 96 followed suit on Wednesday, Oct. 4, on reports of emailed threats to students. The Machias Police Department was able to make an arrest by the end of Wednesday. We have that story for you on page three.