Editors Desk

We’ve had a busy week here in Washington County.

All the high school and college sports teams are back at it, and Phil Stuart has those stories for you in our Sports section.

We had a small plane crash at the Machias Valley Municipal Airport, which the pilot walked away from just fine. It meant a long day for him and for the Machias Fire Department, and heaven knows that plane will never be the same. But as they say, a good landing is any landing that you walk away from. We have that story for you on page 1.