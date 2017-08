Many year round residents have a standing rule that they do not leave the state of Maine in August. One look around our area this month, and no one could question their wisdom. Where else could anyone wish to be? Lobster, blueberries, beaches, sunshine (finally), music, great food, author readings, history, hiking... the list goes on. There are dozens of reasons our roads, hotels and pullout couches are brimming with out-of-state visitors right now.