Machias

Editor's Desk

I’m writing this editorial from my grandmother’s screened porch in Naples, Florida and I’m not going to sugarcoat this — the grass is green, and the weather is nice. It’s a little bit of a shock to the system, but I think I’ll manage. 

 Yesterday I visited a Super Target that I swear contained more humans than the town of Machiasport. Not much in Washington County compares for population density, and I’m okay with that because I’ve already been honked at twice for moving too slowly off of stop signs. 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorMar 28,2018
Related Posts
Street eagle
No image
Raiders met the powerful Bucks
Quoddy league fall baseball