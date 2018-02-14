Editor's Desk

Since governor LePage removed the inmates from the Machiasport prison last week, I’ve had occasion to speak with countless people working the situation. I’m thoroughly impressed by the care and concern shown for the employees most impacted by the prison’s closure.

There are so many people here working toward creating economic wellness here in Washington County, and I’m afraid one part of that team suffered a terrible blow last week. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the 38 people who woke up Friday morning expecting to spend the day at work.