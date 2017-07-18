Editor's Desk

I’ve always enjoyed the contrast between the rural, small-town nature of Washington County and the hustle and bustle of activity that takes place just below its surface. Visitors often miss it if they don’t know where to look. Locals can miss it, too.

Myriad sites on Facebook work to keep those of us on social media up-to-speed on events. And of course, this paper aims to keep us all informed as well. Until I worked here, I don’t think I fully appreciated how much music happens in Washington County.