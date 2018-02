Michael Wight of the Maine Department of Transportation has confirmed that he is scheduling another public hearing concerning the Machias dike. The hearing will be held in late February or early March, and will likely be held at UMM to accomodate a large audience. The hearing will address possibilities for replacing the dike with a structure that could prevent or limit flooding in part of Machias’ 100-year floodplain. You’ll find the details in this paper when they’re available.