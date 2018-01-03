Editor's Desk

Washington County is its own small world, with a total population hovering near 30,000 people. It is one large community in many ways, in large part due to its communal use of social media. Most Facebook users know that the site can be a blessing and a curse, both a useful communication tool and a black hole where productivity goes to die. I like to use Facebook to keep in touch and find out about local events, but I have certainly lost an hour or two endlessly scrolling through the feed.