The Editor's Desk

My pro-snow tendencies are not a hit with everyone. When I start wishing for a winter storm, there are always one or two people who threaten to hold me personally accountable if that wish comes true. But I can’t help it, I absolutely love snow, and I will go on record now praying for a white Christmas. In my opinion, two green Christmases in a row are all we should have to endure here on the northeastern tip of the country. I’m counting on a couple of new storms to backfill this one so Santa has somewhere to set down his sleigh.