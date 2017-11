For the third year in a row, the Bluebird Ranch Family Restaurant in Machias is opening its doors on Thanksgiving Day for a communal holiday supper. There is no charge, but donations are gratefully accepted and will go directly to the Machias Food Pantry. Between 300 and 400 people attended last year. The meal will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 23.