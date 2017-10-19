Editors Desk

Kristen Johnson is a stay-at-home mom living in Machias. She and her husband have a daughter here, and hundreds of children they also love in Uganda. Following her faith, Kristen started the charity Little Hands of Hope, which is now the only thing standing between hundreds of Ugandan orphans and starvation. We first reported on her story in August.

From our small town, Kirsten has created something that is making a life-and-death difference to hundreds of children on the other side of the world. I am so moved by her service, we have the update to her story on page 4.