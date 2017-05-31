Editor's Desk

This week’s issue contains the first in a monthly series of articles by local historian Valdine Atwood called “Downeast Yesterdays: Stories from the Past.” Valdine has served the local history community for more than fifty years as a member of the Hannah Weston chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was instrumental in establishing the Washington County Courthouse Heritage Center and Genealogy Research room last year. She has an unparalleled amount of knowledge about local history, I hope you will enjoy learning from her as much as I do.