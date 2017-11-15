To the Editor: Affordable Care Act (ACA)’s Open Enrollment

If you do not have health care coverage through an employer or a government program, such as Medicare or Medicaid, the time to review and purchase health insurance is here. The Affordable Care Act (ACA)’s Open Enrollment period is now underway and this is the only time of year when Mainers who purchase their health insurance on the open market can make changes to their coverage. Mainers from Madawaska to Kittery only have a few weeks to take advantage of this opportunity as ACA Open Enrollment ends on December 15th.