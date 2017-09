This week I had the pleasure of sitting down with Shelbie Ross, a young woman who is preparing to undergo brain surgery to save her vision. I was impressed by her determination to take care of herself, even though it meant reaching out to doctors a plane ride away, we should all be so focused. No doubt her grit and wry sense of humor will serve her well in the months following her surgery. You’ll find her story and ways in which the community hopes to help on page 1.