Machias

The Editor’s Desk

It seems as though everyone I know spent days, if not weeks, working on some aspect of last weekend’s Blueberry Festival. I think half of Washington County is due a nice, long nap this week.

From my festival vantage point at Porter Memorial Library, I marveled at the dozens of people who came out to shop for used books during the pouring rain that fell on Saturday morning. They wore raincoats and balanced umbrellas while lifting the plastic coverings that lay on the book tables, in order to peek at the titles without dampening the books. 

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorAug 23,2017
Related Posts
No image
Golden Bucks defeat Raiders
No image
Walter Getchell, Bonnie Johnson to receive service awards
No image
Apex wind plan presented for Downeast region