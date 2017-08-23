The Editor’s Desk

It seems as though everyone I know spent days, if not weeks, working on some aspect of last weekend’s Blueberry Festival. I think half of Washington County is due a nice, long nap this week.

From my festival vantage point at Porter Memorial Library, I marveled at the dozens of people who came out to shop for used books during the pouring rain that fell on Saturday morning. They wore raincoats and balanced umbrellas while lifting the plastic coverings that lay on the book tables, in order to peek at the titles without dampening the books.