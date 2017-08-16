The Editor’s Desk

Here we are about to crest the peak of the Machias summer season—the 42nd Annual Machias Wild Blueberry Festival. I have heard the comment enough times to suspect I’m not the only one to wonder, where did the summer go?

This year’s Blueberry Festival promises to be bigger than ever before, with so many new additions it’s hard to keep track of them all—a beer garden served up by the Machias River Brewing Company, dozens of vendors marketing all day Friday on the Centre Street Church green, and a comedian to emcee all of Saturday’s church step events.