The Editor’s Desk

This week marks the beginning of a new series we are calling “Primer for the Primary.” Although Maine’s primary elections are nearly one year away, candidates are already announcing their intentions, and traveling across the state campaigning.

November 2018 will present us with a lengthy ballot, as terms are ending for our governor, one senator, the 2nd congressional district representative, and many local politicians. Though most are running for reelection, the governor’s term will come to an end. We can expect to see a wide array of candidates for that position.