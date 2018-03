Without question, the best parts of this job are the people I meet.

Though I only heard of Little Hands of Hope in 2017, Kristen Johnson had already been hard at work for many years. Her work on behalf of Ugandan AIDS orphans started by scrimping on her grocery budget until she managed to save $50 to send to a Ugandan friend. She felt sheepish about the small sum (by American standards), but her friend exclaimed, “Do you KNOW how many orphans $50 can feed?”