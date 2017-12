Last week I had the pleasure of eavesdropping on a group of local high school freshmen who were discussing the day’s current events. The chief topic of conversation was the repeal of net neutrality, accomplished by a vote of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) last Thursday. Not only were the students broadly informed on the issue — a complex one even by adult standards — some of them had taken action to voice their concern over the repeal via calls and emails to representatives in Washington, D.C. And think of it — teens socializing by discussing current events!