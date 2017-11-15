The Editor’s Desk

Last week was full of patriotic activity as people came together to celebrate the service of our local veterans. According to the Veterans Administration, Maine, Alaska and Montana are tied for the highest amount of veterans per capita, at one in 10. Veterans were feted and thanked with school breakfasts, luncheons, music and community suppers. I observe that Washington County has an incredibly strong service ethic, and so it comes as no surprise that we know how to revere it when we see it.