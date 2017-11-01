The Editor’s Desk

Machias’ Trick or Treat on Main Street was another outstanding success. One count estimated more than 800 children in attendance, as compared with 650 last year. The streets were crowded, and the daylight lets you appreciate all of the creative costumes. My personal favorite was a family that dressed as characters from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The father was Willy Wonka himself, the mother was Violet Beauregarde after she turned into a blueberry, and their child was an oompa loompa, complete with orange makeup and cute white knee pants.