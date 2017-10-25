The Editor’s Desk

Monday, Oct. 23 was the fourth day of work for area volunteer firefighters and Maine Forest Service battling a fire in the woods of Marshfield. The men and women firefighters have gone back day after day, exhausted but still lugging thousands of pounds of hoses and gear through the forest and up hilly terrain. The sheer physicality of the work is amazing. We thank them for their service, and have that full story on page 1. The National Weather Service is predicting a heavy, soaking rain for us this week, and we are in sore need of it.