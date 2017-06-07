The Editor’s Desk

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

This issue concludes our four-part series called “The Machias Voters Guide”. I hope that these articles have been helpful in bringing Machias voters up to date on the important issues Machias is facing and the platforms of the four candidates for the Machias Selectboard.

More than that, I hope voters will turn out for selectboard elections on Tuesday, June 13, and attend the town meeting on the evening of Wednesday, June 14. Historically, attendance at local hearings and meetings has not been very high.