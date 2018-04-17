Edith Louise Heter, Ashland, Ohio

Homes of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2018 while under hospice care.

Born August, 1925 in Ashland, Ohio, Edith was the daughter of Flora and Duane Heter and the youngest of their children, Wallace, Gordon, Charlotte, Donald, and Richard, all now deceased. She graduated from Ashland High School (Ohio) in 1941 and married Charles William “Bill” Solomon in 1943. They moved to Chicago where she served as organist and choir director at his first church in Melrose Park, later working as a secretary for International Harvester. In 1952 they began their Navy life together, first in California, then in Tennessee. After additional military tours in Virginia, New York, and Massachusetts, they retired in 1973 to Lubec, Maine. Divorced in 1977, Edith remained in Lubec as a yoga instructor, massage therapist and choir director. In 1989 she married Marine Corps Col. Robert A. “Tommy” Thompson and lived with him in Vista, California. After his passing in 2008, Edith moved to Decatur, Georgia to be near her son and family. A lifelong musician, she was particularly moved by sacred choral music. In her younger years she also loved to garden, swim and travel. Many of those who knew her were touched by her kindness, humor, and friendship.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Doug and Pat Solomon of Decatur, Georgia, Char Solomon and Tom Oakley of Concord, North Carolina, Robyn and Paul Steve of Loudonville, New York, and two step-children and their spouses: Ted and Lynn Thompson and Karen and Max Bellune, both of Alexandria, Virginia. She will be missed by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren as well as many dear friends, nieces and nephews. A memorial service is not yet set, but in lieu of flowers, a contribution in her honor may be sent to Bridgeway Hospice, 2000 Riverside Parkway, Suite 107, Lawrenceville, GA 30043.