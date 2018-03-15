Ecumenical Taizé service for Lent to be held at St. Aidan’s

An Ecumenical Taizé Service for Lent will be held on Wednesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 36 Dublin Street, Machias. This service is sponsored by St Aidan’s Church; St. Peter the Fisherman Parish; Jacksonville United Methodist Church; and Centre Street Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. All are invited.

A Taizé service involves singing, meditation, times of silence, Bible readings, and icons. There is no preaching. The style of worship has attracted many worshipers from around the world and from many different denominations.