The Eastport Gallery exhibition moved to Eastport Art Center

The Eastport Gallery on Water Street has closed for the season, and gallery members have moved their work to Washington Street Arts Center Gallery, where it will remain for the winter season. A collection of works by Alice Chen, Judy Clendenning, Nicols Fox, Dominic Noe, Elizabeth Ostrander, Joyce Weber, Shelley Weber and Lora Whelan is currently on view. Washington Street Arts Center Gallery is on the first floor at Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport. The gallery is open during EAC events, or by chance or appointment.