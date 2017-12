The Eastport Arts Center will again offer its popular Gingerbread House Decorating Party at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7. Participants young and young-at-heart are welcome to gather and decorate, whether as family teams or individuals. Young attendees should come accompanied by a grownup helper; solo adults are also welcome to join the party. The class fee is low and, participants are asked to bring a bag of decorating candy to share.