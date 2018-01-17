Eastport Arts Center features historical music, Winter Sea Birds of Passamaquoddy Bay

The Sunday afternoons series, a winter offering of informal and interactive programs every Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Eastport Arts Center, will feature local music educator and musician Kris Paprocki on Jan. 21. Historical and traditional music of Downeast Maine is the focus of Paprocki’s presentation, titled “I Hear Washington County Singing.” In the past, working men and women wrote, sang, and recited songs and poems describing their everyday lives. Paprocki has researched extensively to find songs and poems written in Washington County.