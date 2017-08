The Concert Series at the Eastport Arts Center is thrilled to welcome back world-class concert pianist Mira Armij Gill on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m. Gill’s program will include works of Rameau, Beethoven, Granados, Moszkowski and Chopin.

A reception will follow the concert with refreshments courtesy of Moose Island Bakery. Many will remember Gill’s memorable performances over the past decade in Lubec, Eastport, and Saint Andrews.