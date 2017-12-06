Eastport Art Center’s Festival of Trees set for December 9

The Eastport Arts Center’s 8th Annual Festival of Trees, a silent auction of lovingly decorated table-top trees which benefits the center’s programming, will take place on Saturday, December 9 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy wandering through the magical forest of sparkling trees while nibbling festive treats passed by young volunteers and listening to live music played by members of the arts center community. This is when the silent bids are filled in by those dreaming of one of these delightful trees in their home.