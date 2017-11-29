East Machias woman dies in car accident

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department reported that on Sunday, Nov. 26 the Washington County Regional Control Center (RCC) received a 911 call reporting an accident on Route 192 in the town of Wesley.

The RCC dispatched deputies, the Wesley Fire Department and Downeast ambulance. The Maine Warden Service and State Police also responded to the crash. Upon arrival, emergency crews confirmed a single vehicle was traveling toward Machias, lost control and had rolled over in the roadway.