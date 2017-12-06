East Machias Selectboard discusses school consolidation threat, sewer easements

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Language slipped into the state budget during the final hours of July’s government shutdown could signal a move toward statewide school consolidation, something the East Machias Selectboard has lobbied against once before.

“I think that in the end, this is just a bigger shot at what [Governor] Baldacci had when he was in,” said Bucket Davis, chairman of the East Machias Selectboard. “The people really want to have their eyes open for this.”