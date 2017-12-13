East Machias home invasion leads to Machiasport standoff, shooting

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Washington County Sheriff’s office reported that on Saturday, Dec. 9 the Washington County Regional Communications Center (RCC) received a 911 call from a woman in East Machias reporting a home invasion.

The woman said that a man had entered her home brandishing a weapon and demanding money. The suspect left on foot, and the RCC dispatched deputies to the scene. The deputies were assisted by the Machias Police Department, Maine State Police and Maine Marine Patrol.