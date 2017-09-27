East Machias’ Jacksonville Bridge to be dedicated Oct. 12

The Town of East Machias will be holding a bridge dedication ceremony in honor of longtime resident and town official Norman Bagley this October. Bagley, who served as a town selectman, and member of the town’s planning board for over 20 years, passed away in 2015.

“Mr. Bagley was a well respected member of the community,” Selectman Bucket Davis said. “A neighbor and family friend came to us last year with the idea to name the Jacksonville bridge after him, but didn’t know what we would have to do to make that happen.”