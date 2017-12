Licensed amateur (HAM) radio operators can talk with astronauts on the

International Space Station, use the latest digital communication modes, bounce signals off of the Moon, and chat with other hams on the other side of the world without having to use the Internet. Even though Morse code is no longer required, many new and seasoned hams still favor that oldest of ham radio modes. Did you know that the amateur radio community even has a fleet of communications satellites in orbit? It is true.

There is still time to study for the entry-level examination called the