by Phil Stuart

The Ellsworth High School boys and George Stevens Academy (GSA) girls were winners at the Washington Academy (WA) cross country invitational in East Machias on Sept. 15.

The boys’ meet saw Ellsworth win easily with a low score of 37 followed by George Stevens Academy 70, Calais 78, Washington Academy 110, Searsport 124, Bucksport 146 and Sumner 148.

Brendon Penfold of Deer Isle-Stonington took individual honors with a time of 17:12 over the 5K course.