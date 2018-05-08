Machias

EAC A n n u a l F o l l i es Revue seeking talent

Auditions are ongoing for Eastport Arts Center’s 14th Annual Moose Island Follies, to be held as two performances, 4 and 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 3, as city-wide Fourth of July festivities are coming to a peak. This year we are excited to have Maine humorist Tim Sample emcee the show. Acts should be two-to-eight minutes in length and may consist of any type of performance—music, dance, physical stunts/comedy, theatrical scenes or skits, recitation, vaudevillian arts—truly, anything goes.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 08,2018
