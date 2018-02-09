Machias

DW Merritt 2nd quarter honor roll

Mrs. Greene, principal of Daniel W. Merritt school in Addison is pleased to announce the second quarter honor roll.

Grade 3:  All As: Autumn Schrader, Carson Bickford. All Bs: Paul Rainville.

Grade 4: All As: Naomi Eyerman. All As and Bs: Lucus Grant, Bayleigh Thompson, Sarah Kidder, Micah Look, Lukas Pounder, Nickson Rusecky, Chase Wright. All B’s: Logyn Dempsey,Mercy Machado.

Grade 5: All As: Karli Alley,Emma Whitmore. All As and Bs: Emily Emerson, Brayden Kane, Briana Willson, Dylan Lovejoy. All Bs: Kendall Coffin, Jennifer Kowalsky.

EditorFeb 09,2018
