Machias

DSF organizes Gentlemen’s Night and Ladies’ Night to aid in salmon effort

 

Starting Sept. 25, we will begin the effort to mark over 200,000 endangered juvenile Atlantic salmon--and we’re looking for volunteers! This effort will take place at the Peter Gray Hatchery located at 13 Willow Street in East Machias. This is part of Downeast Salmon Federation’s ongoing research project—the Peter Gray Parr Project—to restore the Atlantic salmon population in the East Machias River. Fin clipping will continue for approximately three weeks after the start date.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorOct 04,2017
