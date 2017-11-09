Drawing workshop continues in new venue
Eastport Arts Center’s weekly Drawing Workshop has moved to a new venue, workshop leader Joyce Weber’s Eastport studio. The group will continue to meet on Wednesdays from 7-9 pm. The workshop includes a combination of life drawing, facial studies and drawing the clothed figure, and offers a learning experience for beginners and, for more experienced artists, an opportunity to hone their drawing skills. No prior experience is necessary. Participants may either pay