Dragons lose title bid

by Phil Stuart

The Woodland Dragons went into their state title game as a distinct underdog against Southern Maine champion Greenville.

The Lakers were in the state title contest a year ago and lost 51-39 to Machias. This year, they were heavy favorites to end a title drought dating back to 1954 when former University of Maine at Orono star Wayne Champeon was the star player from the Lakers.

Woodland, on the other hand, had primarily a junior laden squad that might have one more chance in 2019.