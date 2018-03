by Phil Stuart

Two teams very familiar with each other battled 32 minutes for the right to represent Northern Maine in the class D state title game in Augusta on March 3rd. Top seeded Woodland and number two Jonesport-Beals would meet for the 3rd time after splitting two regular season contests. They played both games at the end of the season in a three-day stretch with the Royals winning in Woodland 40-37 and Woodland winning in Jonesport 50-45.