Downeasters to descend on Augusta in support of prerelease bill
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
In the wake of LePage’s sudden closure of the Downeast Correctional Facility (DCF) on Friday, Feb. 9, a new public Facebook page has become the rallying point for a grassroots effort to save the prison. The “Save Downeast Correctional Facility” page is run by Melissa Hinerman of Machiasport and has more than 3,500 members.
This week, a group of DCF supporters are using the page to coordinate travel to Augusta for a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.