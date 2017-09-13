Downeast Salmon Federation announces Sept. events

Maine’s Arctic Char - Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. – DSF at 13 Willow Street, East Machias – Join Downeast Salmon Federation and the Native Fish Coalition of Maine to learn about one of the rarest salmonids east of the Rocky Mountains, found only in Maine. Presentation will include historical information about this fascinating fish, population status and threats, conservation efforts and fishing. Presented by Bob Mallard, Northeast Regional Editor and Publisher of Fly Fish America, Registered Maine Guide, writer, author of “50 Best Places Fly Fishing the Northeast,” and native fish advocate.