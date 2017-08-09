Downeast Native American series to explore first contact Aug. 11

Pleasant River Historical Society is continuing its Summer Series concentrating on Native people who may have inhabited the Downeast area with Dr. Ed Jessiman, retired professor of Sociology at UMM, who will be speaking on the cultural distinctions between traditional Native cultures and those of the early Europeans’ and how both cultures changed on contact. This program will be held at Church on the Hill in Addison on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m. All are welcome! The free program will be preceded by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.