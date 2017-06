Photo: UMM marine science professor Brian Beal, who has spearheaded the progress of DEI for 18 years, broke ground with a “golden” clam hoe. The June 9 ceremony celebrated the beginning of a $5.8 million expansion of DEI that will include an extensive lab/office/conference center complex and a residential hall in the Black Duck Cove District of Beals’ Great Wass Island.

by Nancy Beal